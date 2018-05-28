Netball Superleague: UWS Sirens 65-43 Celtic Dragons

By Beth Fisher

BBC Wales Sport

Celtic Dragons prepare for their match with Manchester Thunder

Scotland's UWS Sirens claimed their second win of the bank holiday after beating Wales' Celtic Dragons 65-43.

With both teams only winning a handful of games between them this season, it was a must win match for both sides.

The Sirens took full advantage of another poor start from the Dragons to take a 16-9 lead into quarter one.

Sirens goalkeeper and player of the match Aiken Pinnock helped her team stretch the lead to 33-21 at halftime and to eventually win the game.

Both teams next play on Saturday, 2 June. The Dragons head to Team Northumbria in a bottom of the table clash, while the Sirens travel to Surrey Storm.

