Wasps see off Team Bath to earn Superleague Grand Final final date

Wasps were one of three new franchises competing in the 2017 Superleague and they won the Grand Final

Superleague table-toppers Wasps secured their place in the Grand Final with a clinical 54-39 play-off semi-final win over Team Bath in Worcester.

Bath twice lost to Wasps in the regular season and trailed 12-7 after the first quarter despite a promising start at the University of Worcester Arena.

But reigning champions Wasps got on top and built a 29-13 half-time lead.

And a spirited response by Bath could not overhaul the deficit against their in-form opponents.

Saturday's second semi-final sees Loughborough Lightning take on Manchester Thunder from 19:30 BST.

Lightning, who finished second, have home advantage against Thunder, who placed third in he regular season, with the winners facing Wasps at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday, 7 July.

Wasps Netball director Tamsin Greenway said: "There were a few nerves and it wasn't the best start but the quality of our side was always going to pull through. I believed that if we played at our best we were always going to pull through.

"Bath are a quality side but we beat them twice this season and we thought we had the right plan to do it again.

"We went for experience today and it paid off. It was a physical game and we stood up to the pressure. We were ruthless and pushed on when it mattered."