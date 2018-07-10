Netball Superleague: London Pulse to replace Team Northumbria in 2019

Wasps have won successive Superleague titles

London Pulse will play in the Netball Superleague in 2019 after Team Northumbria withdrew from the league.

The Pulse will play all their games at the Copper Box Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

"London Pulse submitted an excellent proposal and it's brilliant to have new investment," said England Netball chief executive Joanna Adams.

"This is fantastic news for the London region, who will have even more live elite sport on their doorstep."

Team Northumbria's franchise director Sue Vout said it was "sad" to quit the competition but that they would work to keep developing the game in the north east.

"Northumbria University remains committed to high-performance sport, including netball, and also has exciting plans to increase participation and engagement across all levels," she added.

"We are taking steps to preserve elite netball in Newcastle and are in early discussions with potential partners about the future development of the game in the region."

