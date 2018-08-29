Serena Guthrie: England centre to return to Bath for 2019 Superleague season

Guthrie won four league titles during her previous spell with Bath

England centre Serena Guthrie will return to Team Bath for the 2019 Superleague season.

The 28-year-old, who won four league titles with Bath, her first club, in an eight-year spell from 2007, is to leave Australian side Giants.

One of the world's best players, she won Commonwealth Gold with England in April and was named in Super Netball's team of the year for the 2018 season.

"I'm excited to come back home to where my career began," Guthrie said.

"When I left Bath I was a young athlete with little experience in the netball world. I'm looking forward to the 2019 campaign with the club with so much more experience under my belt."

Guthrie has excelled since moving abroad in 2015, picking up rookie of the year in New Zealand's ANZ Championship after signing for Northern Mystics, before a successful spell in Australia with Giants, who she joined in 2017.

She was named Giants' most valuable player as her side were beaten in the 2017 Grand Final, with the team finishing top of the regular season table a year later.