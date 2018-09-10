Netball World Cup: Singapore and Sri Lanka claim last two spots

Kimberly Lim (right) of Singapore helped her side qualify for the Netball World Cup

Singapore and Sri Lanka have qualified for the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

The two countries claimed the remaining spots after making the final of the Asia Regional Qualifier, which Sri Lanka won 69-50.

Australia are the top seeds and defending champions at the tournament, while England are the second seeds.

The draw for the competition, which involves the world's top 16 sides, takes place on Saturday, 25 September.