Beth Cobden: England star signs for Adelaide Thunderbirds

England's Beth Cobden was part of the squad which beat Australia to win their first ever Commonwealth gold medal in April

England netballer Beth Cobden is the latest Commonwealth gold medallist to move to Australia.

The 25-year-old wing defence has signed for Adelaide Thunderbirds having spent the last three seasons with Loughborough Lightning.

Cobden picked up a serious knee injury in the Superleague final in July and will miss September's Quad Series in Australia and New Zealand.

She is not expected to return to full fitness for at least seven months.

England host the World Cup in July 2019 in Liverpool but Cobden will miss the 2018-19 international season.

Cobden has been named in the VNSL All Star VII at wing defence for the last two years and will join up with England's assistant coach Tania Obst in Australia.

Compatriot Chelsea Pitman is also with the squad while the final two signings will be announced following the Quad Series.

Cobden will follow in the footsteps of England's Natalie Haythornthwaite, who secured a move to Australian side New South Wales Swifts earlier this month.