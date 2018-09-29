Jo Harten: England captain out of Fast5 series with knee injury

Jo Harten was part of the England squad that won gold at the Commonwealth Games in April

England will be without captain Jo Harten for the Fast5 series in Australia in October.

The Roses are looking to defend their series title when they take on Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Malawi and Jamaica in Melbourne.

Harten picked up the injury in the first match of September's Quad series.

Jodie Gibson will replace Harten as captain in the Fast5 team, while Natalie Panagarry steps in as vice-captain.

Kadeen Corbin has been brought into the squad ahead of the tournament, which takes place on 27 and 28 October.

England finished runners-up in the Quad series, behind unbeaten Australia, and will compete in a home Quad series in January.

The Fast5 squad: Jodie Gibson, Natalie Panagarry, Kadeen Corbin, Eleanor Cardwell, Sasha Corbin, Amy Carter, Emma Dovey, Layla Guscoth, Ella Clark and George Fisher.