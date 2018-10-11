Tracey Neville and Ama Agbeze: England pair talk captain-coach dynamics

Ama Agbeze (right) captained England to Commonwealth Games gold in April

"It's a difficult relationship sometimes. Tracey wants certain things and I don't agree. She probably feels the same way about me."

England's Commonwealth Games-winning captain Ama Agbeze says working with her "straight-talking" head coach Tracey Neville can often involve trying to find "a happy medium".

Close friends for many years, together they led England to a historic Commonwealth gold on Australia's Gold Coast six months ago, but both admit they sometimes have to have "hard conversations".

England are now in Jamaica for the three-game Sunshine Series, aiming to capitalise on their second-place finish in last month's Quad Series.

With a largely young and inexperienced squad taking to the court in Kingston, the series will pose fresh challenges for both Agbeze and Neville.

Here they tell BBC Sport about balancing their personal and professional relationship, handling team discipline, and having the confidence to speak out.

On their relationship

Ama Agbeze: "Tracey doesn't tell me, but lots of people say 'she thinks you're a good captain' so I try and just go about my business. We work well together off the court. We both have faith in each other.

"I think she shouts at me and I shout back, whereas lots of people wouldn't shout back. It's a difficult relationship at times, she wants certain things and I don't agree, so it's just a case of trying to find a happy medium.

"It's a tough relationship at times, trying not to take things personally because we both want what is best for the team.

"Sometimes we're happy, we laugh, we joke. I've known Tracey for a long time so we were friends before she got this job."

Tracey Neville: "Ama is an exceptional captain, and what I like about her is that she is a little bit different to captains I have had in the past.

"She puts an awful lot of work into leading from the back and ensures that everyone is brought up to the same level, and that to me is a real compliment to her as a person. She's high on the values of the team and what we live and breathe.

"Since we made her captain, she has really complemented my style of coaching and that has added to the strength of our relationship going forward.

"Shouting isn't the word I'd use. We have had some hard conversations and I am a pretty blunt character. She knows when she asks me a question there will be no indecision around the answer. It's like a marriage, it's never going to be smooth sailing all the time.

"Our friendship allowed Ama to see and know me before I became a coach. It brings out the relaxedness in our coach-captain relationship, particularly when we have had hard conversations.

"We know where each other's boundaries are and I think it is crucial between a coach and captain that those boundaries are recognised."

Tracey Neville was named England head coach in 2015

On knowing when to speak

AA: "Sometimes I want to say something and hold back, and then I look back and think, 'I should have said that because it was significant'.

"During the Quad Series, there were quite a few things going on off-court for a few people, and I think they affected their performance on the court, so I think I should have spoken to them before the game and tried to help them out.

"There was a training session where I think I could have spoken to Tracey about something specifically in the training. I need to judge when I need to speak up and when it is OK to just cruise along."

TN: "One of Ama's weaknesses is that she takes a lot of responsibility on herself and she is not a very good delegator.

"You can't take everything on yourself because it is impossible; it stops you from being able to concentrate on what you are doing.

"Sometimes I think some of Ama's on-court playing is sacrificed because of the amount of stuff she is doing off-court.

"One thing we need to get better at as a playing group is utilising staff meetings and captain's meetings for players to put their points forward and discuss what they want to be doing."

On discipline

AA: "Sometimes Tracey will chat with me and point out things about certain people and then we'll discuss how we'll approach it - whether it's best for her to speak to the person, or me, or the whole group.

"I try and weigh up how best the person will react to the situation; Tracey just wants to deliver whatever it is straight away.

"Tracey is straight-talking and will just get straight to the point, and a lot of people are taken aback."

TN: "Obviously, ongoing disciplinary issues would not go through the captain, but when we are in a camp or on tour, I might use the ear of the captain to discuss how we should handle situations and decide who is the best person to manage that scenario.

"Me and Ama have completely different personality types in respect to how we manage things. I think she is aware I have very little time within my working day and I think she does step back - she is a thinker and she approaches things in a softer way than I do.

"If people want a direct answer, then they come to me, which is sometimes not the best approach. However, I am known for my soft touch at times!"

England's Sunshine Series fixtures:

12 October: Jamaica v England Roses (01:00 BST at the National Indoor Sports Centre, Kingston, Jamaica)

14 October: Jamaica v England Roses (00:00 BST at the National Indoor Sports Centre, Kingston, Jamaica)

16 October: Jamaica v England Roses (00:30 BST at the National Indoor Sports Centre, Kingston, Jamaica)