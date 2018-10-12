England Roses lose 55-43 to Jamaica in first Test in Kingston

Jade Clarke was captain for the Roses in the first Test against Jamaica in the absence of Ama Agbeze

England Roses lost 55-43 to Jamaica in the first of their three-match Test series in Kingston.

The Sunshine Girls led from the first quarter, with shooters Shanice Beckford and Shantal Slater combining well.

England, who were without a number of Commonwealth gold medal-winning players, handed a senior debut to Razia Quashie.

The Roses have the chance to level the series on Sunday, with the final game on Tuesday.

England's remaining Sunshine Series fixtures: