England Roses lose 55-43 to Jamaica in first Test in Kingston

Jade Clarke
Jade Clarke was captain for the Roses in the first Test against Jamaica in the absence of Ama Agbeze

England Roses lost 55-43 to Jamaica in the first of their three-match Test series in Kingston.

The Sunshine Girls led from the first quarter, with shooters Shanice Beckford and Shantal Slater combining well.

England, who were without a number of Commonwealth gold medal-winning players, handed a senior debut to Razia Quashie.

The Roses have the chance to level the series on Sunday, with the final game on Tuesday.

England's remaining Sunshine Series fixtures:

  • 14 October: Jamaica v England Roses (00:00 BST at the National Indoor Sports Centre, Kingston, Jamaica)
  • 16 October: Jamaica v England Roses (00:30 BST at the National Indoor Sports Centre, Kingston, Jamaica)

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured