England Roses lose 55-43 to Jamaica in first Test in Kingston
- From the section Netball
England Roses lost 55-43 to Jamaica in the first of their three-match Test series in Kingston.
The Sunshine Girls led from the first quarter, with shooters Shanice Beckford and Shantal Slater combining well.
England, who were without a number of Commonwealth gold medal-winning players, handed a senior debut to Razia Quashie.
The Roses have the chance to level the series on Sunday, with the final game on Tuesday.
England's remaining Sunshine Series fixtures:
- 14 October: Jamaica v England Roses (00:00 BST at the National Indoor Sports Centre, Kingston, Jamaica)
- 16 October: Jamaica v England Roses (00:30 BST at the National Indoor Sports Centre, Kingston, Jamaica)