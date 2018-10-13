British Fast5 All-Stars: Wasps win maiden title with victory over Mavericks

Wasps Netball were unbeaten throughout the tournament

Wasps Netball won their maiden British Fast5 All-Stars title with a 42-32 victory over the Mavericks at London's Copper Box Arena.

Wasps' Rachel Dunn delivered a shooting masterclass in the final and was named tournament MVP.

Last year's winners Loughborough Lightning failed to reach the semi-finals as they were knocked out by Surrey Storm.

Storm defender Sharni Layton was playing the final event of her career.

The Australian two-time world champion, 30, has retired from domestic and international netball.

Superleague champions Wasps were unbeaten throughout the tournament.

"I'm really proud of the team, and Rachel Dunn was just something else," said head coach Mel Mansfield.

"Rachel has been in this game a long time and you want her in your team, you don't want to play against her. She delivers when it matters and was phenomenal."

Fast5 - described as netball's version of Twenty20 cricket - is a shorter form of the game aimed at attracting a wider audience to the sport and involves teams made up of five players, rather than the usual seven.

Matches last only 12 minutes compared to the standard 60, teams can score double points in a two-minute golden buzzer power-play, and five-point goals are on offer.