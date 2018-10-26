Netball: England face Australia test in final Quad Series

England were beaten 52-47 by Australia in the Quad Series in their first meeting since the Commonwealth Games final

England's netball team will take on world number one Australia in January, as part of their final preparations for the home World Cup next summer.

The match will be the last of the Quad Series which will also see them face New Zealand and South Africa.

England beat Australia to win gold at the Commonwealth Games in April but lost in their earlier Quad Series meeting in September.

The Roses also lost to Jamaica in a three-match series earlier this month.

The home Quad Series will give Tracey Neville an opportunity to test her players against the best ranked teams six months ahead of the World Cup.

It will be the Roses' last international series together before the tournament kicks off in July 2019.