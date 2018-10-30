Welsh netball: Julie Hoornweg to remain in national team charge

Julie Hoornweg was also head coach of Fiji

Julie Hoornweg will remain as the head coach of Wales' senior national team.

Hoornweg took charge of Wales and Celtic Dragons in January as interim coach, replacing Trish Wilcox.

She will continue to coach the Wales side as they prepare for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Sara Hale has been appointed as Hoornweg's assistant coach, leaving a similar role with England, alongside Jenna Culley. Lavinia Barker returns as team manager.

"Everyone at Welsh Netball is thrilled to be welcoming Julie back to Wales," said Welsh Netball CEO Sarah Jones.

"In her short spell as interim head coach, she made a huge impression and we are pleased that she will be able to resume the work that she started with Wales.

"These appointments mark the beginning of our campaign towards the next Commonwealth Games. The hard work begins now."

Celtic Dragons announced former Surrey Storm Director of Netball Tania Hoffman as their new head coach in August.