England's Serena Guthrie to captain against Uganda

Guthrie has 84 caps for England

Serena Guthrie will captain hosts England for their three-match series against Uganda with regular skipper Ama Agbeze ruled out through injury.

Agbeze picked up a knee injury against Jamaica and is not part of head coach Tracey Neville's 12-player squad.

The first match of the series takes place on 27 November, with the other games on 30 November and 2 December.

"It's going to be a really exciting series, Uganda are a really good up and coming African team," said Guthrie.

"It's one series I've really been looking forward to and been wanting to be picked for as it's great to play in front of our home crowd."

The Roses will be returning to home soil on the back of losing a three-match series to Jamaica in October.

England will also take on world number one side Australia in January as part of their final preparations for the home World Cup next summer.

The two teams will play in a Quad Series also involving New Zealand and South Africa.