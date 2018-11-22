Dan Ryan: Australian appointed as new Northern Ireland netball head coach

Dan Ryan led Manchester Thunder to the English Superleague Grand Final in 2016

Former Manchester Thunder boss Dan Ryan has been appointed as Northern Ireland's new netball head coach.

Australian Ryan takes over from Elaine Rice, who stepped down as coach of the world's number eight-ranked nation.

Ryan led Manchester Thunder to the English Superleague Grand Final in 2016 before returning home to become head coach of Adelaide Thunderbirds.

He held the Adelaide post for two seasons but his contract was not renewed earlier this year.

Ryan was assistant coach with the Thunderbirds before joining the Manchester outfit, which he led to the Grand Final in his inaugural Superleague campaign where they were edged out by Surrey Storm.

In addition to being a netball coach, Ryan is also a journalist and he has worked as a TV sports presenter in his native Australia.

Ryan will arrive in Northern Ireland in early December as he will begin preparations for the World Cup which takes place in Liverpool next July.