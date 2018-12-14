Netball tri-tournament: Watch on the BBC Sport website, app & connected TV

Serena Guthrie
Commonwealth gold medallist Serena Guthrie is back for Bath after four years away
Team Bath Tri-tournament
Venue: Bath Arena Date: Saturday 15 December
Coverage: BBC Sport website and app, connected TV 13:50-18:00Schedule: Bath v Surrey 14:00; Herts v Surrey 15:15; Bath v Herts 16:30

England captain Serena Guthrie returns to Team Bath to lead them in Saturday's Tri-tournament at the Bath Arena.

Guthrie, who won a Commonwealth Games gold medal with England in April, has been away from Bath for four seasons, playing in New Zealand and Australia.

Team Bath host Surrey Storm and Herts Mavericks in the tournament, with all three games taking place back-to-back.

The new Superleague season starts on 5 January when Wasps will be aiming to win a third successive title.

