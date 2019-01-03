Tania Hoffman: New coach targets Celtic Dragons revival in Superleague

Tania Hoffman has coached New Zealand side Canterbury

New Celtic Dragons head coach Tania Hoffman says she took the job to get the team off the bottom of the Netball Superleague.

The Cardiff-based side have finished last in each of the past two seasons.

New Zealander Hoffman takes charge of her first game when the new Super League season begins on Saturday at home to five-time champions Team Bath.

"With the roster we've got we will be able to challenge teams... in terms of getting off the bottom," she said.

"We're not going to be in the final but we're going to be pushing some of those teams."

