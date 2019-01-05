Celtic Dragons 41-58 Team Bath

Media playback is not supported on this device 'It's more than pass and catch in a pleated skirt'

Celtic Dragons suffered a 41-58 defeat to Team Bath in their opening game of the 2019 Netball Superleague season.

Dragons started the game well but Team Bath's dominance showed as they took the first quarter 19-12

The hosts clawed back the score to only three goals in quarter two but the five-time league winners rallied ahead to take a 31 -18 half-time lead.

Team Bath dominated the second half with flashes of brilliance from England's Serena Guthrie.

New Zealander Tania Hoffman was in charge of her first game as coach of Cardiff-based franchise Dragons, have finished bottom of the 10-team division in the last two seasons.

Dragons are away to Superleague newcomers London Pulse in their next game on Saturday, 12 January.

Celtic Dragons' Nia Jones told BBC Wales Sport: "There were some moments of brilliance from us and really showed what we've been working on in pre-season with our exciting new additions.

"But Team Bath are clinical and we're not happy it's a loss - we would have loved to have built momentum for the start of the season.

"We're going to have to be better next week."