Jo Harten returns to England netball squad for Vitality International Series

Jo Harten has earned 96 caps for England after making her debut in 2007

England have named Jo Harten in a 12-strong squad to face Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

Shooter Harten returns from injury for the Vitality International Series in Liverpool and London after last featuring in the quad series in September.

Captain Ama Agbeze misses out through injury with Jodie Gibson, Beth Cobden and Kadeem Corbin also missing from the Commonwealth Games-winning squad.

The series runs from 13-20 January.

Layla Gusgoth, Rachel Dunn, Razia Quashie and Fran Williams all come into Tracey Neville's squad as four of the world's top five sides meet for the last time before the World Cup in July.

England start the series against New Zealand on Sunday 13 January (18:00 GMT) in Liverpool, before facing South Africa on 19 January (19:00 GMT) and Australia on 20 January (18:00 GMT), in London.

Full squad: Helen Housby, Chelsea Pitman, Geva Mentor, Jo Harten, Jade Clarke, Eboni Usoro-Brown, Natalie Haythornthwaite, Serena Guthrie, Layla Guscoth, Rachel Dunn, Razia Quashie, Fran Williams