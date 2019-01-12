International Quad Series: Australia captain Caitlin Bassett ruled out with broken arm

Caitlin Bassett will remain with the Diamonds squad during her rehabilitation

2019 Quad Series Venues: Matches in Liverpool and London Dates: 13, 19 & 20 January Coverage: Live radio commentary and text updates of England's matches on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website and app.

Australia captain Caitlin Bassett has been ruled out of the International Quad Series after breaking her arm in training.

Bassett, 30, suffered a minor fracture to her left forearm and will be out of action for six weeks.

The shooter had been due to lead the Diamonds for games against England, New Zealand and South Africa.

"We are upset for Caitlin and to have her miss this series isn't ideal," head coach Lisa Alexander said.

"But we're prepared for situations such as this and I'm confident the team we have playing on Sunday, and for the rest of the series, has what it takes to remain on track throughout this tournament."

Bassett was part of the Australia team that won the World Cup in 2015, and she was also in the side that lost to England in the Commonwealth Games final on the Gold Coast last April.

Australia begin their Quad Series campaign against the Proteas in Liverpool on Sunday, 13 January, with England's opening game following, as the Roses face New Zealand at 18:00 GMT.

The series then moves to the Copper Box in London for the remaining games on 19 and 20 January.