Vitality Super League: London Pulse 40-67 Celtic Dragons

Tania Hoffman
Tania Hoffman coached New Zealand side Canterbury before joining Central Pulse

Celtic Dragons beat Vitality Super League newcomers London Pulse to earn a first win under new coach Tania Hoffman in round two of the 2019 competition.

The visitors to the Copper Box Arena in Stratford lead 15-12 and retained their lead for the next three quarters.

Former Surrey Storm boss Hoffman took the Welsh team over in July and aims to oversee a revival.

They lost against Bath in their season opener and are back in action at Severn Stars on Friday, 25 January.

