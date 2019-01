England Roses equalled their best-ever win over New Zealand

Commonwealth champions England beat New Zealand 54-41 in their opening match of the Quad Series in Liverpool.

The Roses led after 25-24 after an even first half but pulled away in the third quarter to build a 10-goal lead.

"They are a slick outfit the Silver Ferns so you don't underestimate them," said England coach Tracey Neville.

