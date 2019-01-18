Quad Series: England face Australia and South Africa this weekend

Geva Mentor was recently named a CBE in the New Year Honours list

2019 Quad Series Venue: Copper Box, London Dates: 19 & 20 January Coverage: Live radio commentary and text updates of England's matches on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website and app.

England need to "keep focus tight" and "stay within their bubble" as they seek to win a first Quad Series title, says Roses goalkeeper Geva Mentor.

The Commonwealth champions face South Africa and Australia in London as the international series concludes.

Speaking before England beat New Zealand in last weekend's opening match of the series, Mentor told BBC Radio 5 live: "It's a massive year for netball.

"Expectations are high and the pressure has increased."

The matches are the final opportunity for Roses head coach Tracey Neville to see her squad in competitive action before England hosts the World Cup in July in Liverpool.

England have never won a Quad Series but victory over South Africa on Saturday (19:00 GMT) and Australia on Sunday (18:00) will secure the title.

Sunday's match will be the first time England and Australia have met since the Diamonds edged the Roses 52-47 at their home Quad Series in September.

World number one side Australia play number two-ranked side New Zealand at 16:30 on Saturday, while the Silver Ferns conclude their series against South Africa at 15:30 on Sunday.

England squad: Helen Housby, Chelsea Pitman, Geva Mentor, Jo Harten, Jade Clarke, Eboni Usoro-Brown, Natalie Haythornthwaite, Serena Guthrie (c), Layla Guscoth, Rachel Dunn, Razia Quashie, Fran Williams