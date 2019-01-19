International Quad Series: England lose 48-45 to South Africa in London

Helen Housby looks dejected as England fall to defeat to South Africa for the first time since 2017

Commonwealth Games champions England lost 48-45 to South Africa in their second Quad Series match at London's Copper Box Arena.

The Roses led early on but South Africa dominated the second and third quarters.

England edged ahead again in the fourth period but South Africa, ranked fifth in the world, clung on for victory.

"We've got to sharpen up, we've got to be more clinical," said England head coach Tracey Neville.

"We had opportunities - it's quite disappointing not to push on when we need to take them.

"They just seemed to switch off at times and that is a little disappointing."

More to follow.