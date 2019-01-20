England beat Australia 52-49 but miss out on Quad Series
England beat Australia 52-49 in a repeat of their historic Commonwealth Games final victory, but fell just short of the five-goal margin needed to take the Quad Series in London.
The Roses led by six on a couple of occasions but could never stretch away,
Goal shooter Rachel Dunn's introduction at the second quarter swung the match after a strong start from Australia.
England head coach Tracey Neville hailed an "exceptional" performance from her players.
"We talked about what we had to do and a number of players wanted to show what they can do," Neville told Sky Sports.
"The girls did an excellent job, and I'm so proud."
