Severn Stars 57-40 Celtic Dragons

Severn stars beat Celtic Dragons 57-40 to claim their first win of the Vitality League season.

The visitors were hoping for a second successive away win, but were met by a well-organised home side.

After a frantic opening quarter, Stars led 11-8.

Dragons won turnover ball, but could not capitalise in their attacking circle and Stars stretched their lead to complete a comfortable win in Gloucester.

Celtic Dragons captain Nia Jones said: "Not enough players stood up individually and we didn't collectively perform tonight.

"We really wanted to prove to people that last week wasn't a fluke and I'm still confident it wasn't, but tonight we couldn't find our links or our connections."

Severn Stars face Team Bath next, on Friday, 1 February, while Dragons host Saracens Mavericks on Monday, 4 February.