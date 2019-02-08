Vitality Superleague: Strathclyde Sirens 46-50 Celtic Dragons

Celtic Dragons beat Strathclyde Sirens in a thrilling affair in Round 5 of the Vitality Netball Superleague.

The hosts held a 24-23 lead at half time, but the Welsh franchise's solid defence and relentless shooting ensured Dragons a second away win of 2019.

Head coach Tania Hoffman described the game as "torrid".

"It could have gone either way, but I'm just really pleased that the girls hung in there and got intercept," added Hoffman.

"Again we just need to hang onto the ball, but overall I'm really pleased we have another win away from home"