Netball Superleague round-up: Wasps, Dragons, Thunder, Bath & Storm all win

Sophia Candappa came on for Wasps at wing attack and helped seal victory

Wasps returned to the top of the table after beating Saracens Mavericks 54-50 on Monday evening.

Earlier round five Superleague action saw Celtic Dragons edge a thriller 50-46 against Strathclyde Sirens.

Manchester Thunder continued their 100% start with a 62-49 victory over Severn Stars to sit on 12 points with Wasps.

Team Bath bounced back from a loss in their last game to beat Loughborough Lightning 75-50 and Surrey Storm clinched a 69-49 win at London Pulse.

Game of the week - Strathclyde Sirens 46-50 Celtic Dragons

Dragons secured their second win of the season by edging ahead in a nervy final quarter.

The Welsh outfit have now won as many matches by round five of the 2019 season, as they did in the whole of their 2018 campaign (won two, lost 16).

Sirens led by a single goal at half time but Dragons refused to let them pull ahead, producing a solid defensive display in what was a scrappy and tenacious tie.

Dragons captain Nia Jones described the game as a "real battle until the last minute".

"We knew it wasn't going to be a particularly pretty game of netball but I was really pleased with how focused we all remained throughout," added the Wales international.

"Despite Sirens leading for large parts of the game, we knew we had to grind it out and keep chipping away and we did that."

The win lifts Dragons up to fifth in the table and leaves Sirens without a win in four.

Celtic Dragons captain Nia Jones said her side's win over Strathclyde Sirens was a "real battle"

Winning ways for Wasps

Wasps were made to battle but regained top spot with victory over Saracens Mavericks.

Mavericks overhauled a five-goal defect and went into the lead in the second quarter but Wasps fought back to level the score at half-time.

The introductions of Sophia Candappa at wing attack and England defender Fran Williams in defence were key to Wasps controlling the third period.

For the final quarter, Mavericks brought on influential centre Gabby Marshall, who has been out injured for the last couple of games, but Wasps' seven-goal cushion proved too much for the visitors to claw back and they smartly saw the game out.

Player of the match Candappa said: "We knew it would be a tough game today but we needed that. Their defence was brilliant today and really shut down our attack.

"Our coach Mel Mansfield has a real headache with selection and that's how it should be."

Thunder, Bath and Storm all win

Stars' Iona Darroch (left) marks Manchester Thunder's Amy Carter during their round five Superleague fixture

Manchester Thunder, the only unbeaten team other than Wasps, briefly topped the table for the first time this season following a patient win over Severn Stars in Worcester.

Resolute defending from Stars meant Thunder were made to wait until the third quarter to build a significant lead, with Amy Carter, who played at both wing defence and centre, pivotal in making sure the hosts did not find enough momentum in the second half to mount a comeback.

Team Bath picked up their third win of the season with a comfortable victory over Lightning, after a shock home defeat by Surrey Storm last time out.

They seemed to benefit from an extended break after their previous game was postponed because of snow, with captain Serena Guthrie leading the charge in the centre court.

And Storm continued their good run of form by soundly beating London Pulse, a result which saw them jump from the bottom of the league up to sixth.

Results & fixtures

Friday, 8 February

Strathclyde Sirens 46-50 Celtic Dragons

Saturday, 9 February

Severn Stars 49-62 Manchester Thunder

Loughborough Lightning 50-75 Team Bath

London Pulse 49-69 Surrey Storm

Monday, 11 February

Wasps 54-50 Saracens Mavericks (19:00 GMT)

Wednesday, 6 March

Wasps v Manchester Thunder (19:00), rescheduled from round two