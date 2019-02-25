Netball Super League: Celtic Dragons 56-83 Manchester Thunder

Trinidad and Tobago goal-shooter Kalifa McCollin returned to the Celtic Dragons after a year with the Mavericks

Manchester Thunder bounced back from defeat with an 83-56 away win over Celtic Dragons at the Sport Wales National Centre in Cardiff.

Thunder took a 21-13 lead after the first quarter but the Dragons battled to keep within striking distance.

However in the final quarter Thunder found another gear and built up an unassailable lead to inflict a 56-83 defeat on the the Welsh side.

Dragons travel to Surrey Storm next while Thunder are away at Team Bath.

Celtic Dragons head coach Tania Hoffman said: "We just couldn't hang in after that last quarter, we made some changes which didn't quite work the way we wanted them to.

"Thunder are a quality side, its really hard to claw a match back when under pressure."