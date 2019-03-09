Vitality Superleague: Celtic Dragons 57-70 Loughborough Lightning

Loughborough Lightning kept the pressure on the Netball Superleague leaders Wasps with a clinical 70-57 win over Celtic Dragons in Cardiff.

The visitors took advantage of the home team's error-strewn first quarter to lead 19-12.

Dragons tried to respond, but Lightning pulled away in the third quarter.

"I'm really disappointed with today's result and I have to say I'm the most disappointed I've been all season," said Dragons boss Tania Hoffman.

"We didn't start well. I thought that after our great start against Surrey Storm last week that we would carry that into this week, but we didn't.

"We had quite a lot of turnover ball but against a side like Loughborough you can't then just turn it over the other way."

Dragons' next match is at Team Bath on Saturday 16 March while Lightning hosts Wasps two days later.