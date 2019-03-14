England up to second in world rankings, Australia still top

England beat world number one side Australia at the Quad Series in London
England have moved back up to second place in netball's world rankings following January's Quad Series.

Tracey Neville's side beat world number one side Australia at the tournament in London but finished second behind them in the final table.

England were second in the world in July 2018 but had dropped to fourth prior to the Quad Series, which also involved New Zealand and South Africa.

Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales are 8th, 9th and 11th respectively.

England, who are reigning Commonwealth champions, will host the netball World Cup, which takes place in Liverpool from 12-21 July.

RankingNation
1Australia
2England
3Jamaica
4New Zealand
5South Africa
6Malawi
7Uganda
8Northern Ireland
9Scotland
10Trinidad & Tobago

