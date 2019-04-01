Netball Superleague 2019: Lightning, Wasps and Stars all win

Loughborough Lightning's defender Tuaine Keenan battles for the ball against Saracenes Mavericks

Loughborough Lightning staged a stunning comeback to beat Saracens Mavericks 54-49 - and stake their claim as very real title contenders in round 12 of the Netball Superleague.

Defending champions Wasps got back to winning ways with a convincing 67-35 victory over London Pulse.

However, second-placed Manchester Thunder, who are level on points with Wasps, have a game in hand and a win over Strathclyde Sirens on Monday will take them three points clear at the top of the table.

Wasps had lost three of their last four games going into this match, prompting head coach Mel Mansfield to suggest the result was all-important.

"It was a good win for us, this game was all about getting some belief back in the team," she said.

"I was delighted that they pushed on and won by a big margin. It wasn't the finished article but we've got a lot of rounds to go yet to perfect our play.

Game of the week - Loughborough Lightning 54-49 Saracens Mavericks

Loughborough Lightning have now beaten three of their top four rivals, following up wins over Thunder, Wasps with this home victory over Mavericks, to avenge a heavy loss in the reverse fixture.

Team Bath, who are also in the hunt for a play-off place, are the only side Lightning are yet to beat.

The win in front of a capacity 900-strong crowd lifts Lightning above their opponents to third in the league table.

Mavericks controlled large periods of the first half but Lightning's second half performance echoed how their season has unfolded so far - slow out of the blocks but once they hit their stride, they are unstoppable.

They outscored Mavericks 32-24 in the final two quarters, sparked into life once again by the impressive Nat Panagarry in the centre-court, who seamlessly linked up play between defence and attack, which eased the pressure on shooting duo Mary Cholhok and Ella Clarke.

Stars outshine Dragons

Severn Stars played out a tug-of-war style game against Celtic Dragons, sneaking their fourth win of the season by a single goal, 53-52.

Two fixtures remain in this round of the Superleague, as Manchester Thunder travel to Glasgow to face Strathclyde Sirens.

Sirens are without their starting shooter Cat Tuivaiti for the remainder of the season after she announced she is expecting her first child with Pro 14 rugby player husband, Jimmy.

Surrey Storm also host top-four chasing Team Bath on Monday night.

And finally...

You may remember Oscar the dog from last week's league round-up, after he offered a little bit of pet therapy to his friend and Wasps player Jade Clarke after her side narrowly lost to Thunder.

Well, it appears he is now embracing his new-found fame...

Results & fixtures

Saturday, 30 March

Celtic Dragons 53-52 Severn Stars

Loughborough Lightning 54-49 Saracens Mavericks

Sunday, 31 March

Wasps67-35 London Pulse

Monday, 1 April

Strathclyde Sirens v Manchester Thunder (19:30 BST)

Surrey Storm v Team Bath (19:30 BST)