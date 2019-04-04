Superleague: Severn Stars docked three points for breaking rules

Superleague side Severn Stars have been deducted three points for breaking import player rules.

Import players, of which each franchise is allowed two, are not permitted to play in the same third of the court.

For a short period of their match with Manchester Thunder on 9 February, South African Maryka Holtzhausen played at wing attack and Jamaican Jodi-Ann Ward at wing defence.

Stars, who drop to nine points, slip from sixth to eighth in the table.

The Superleague confirmed Severn Stars displayed an "inadvertent breach of regulation 1.1.3.1" during their round five 62-49 defeat to Thunder.

Stars said they "accept that an error was made" and "accept the decision".

They host Strathclyde Sirens in their next game on April 6.