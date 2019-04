From the section

Manchester Thunder produced a ruthless display against Celtic Dragons to remain top of the Netball Superleague.

Thunder took a commanding 40-20 half time lead in front of a packed Belle Vue Sports Village in Manchester.

There was no way back for the Dragons with the hosts going on to win 73-46.

Manchester Thunder next host Severn Stars on Saturday, 13 April whilst the Celtic Dragons welcome Strathclyde Sirens.