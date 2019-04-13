Vitality Superleague: Celtic Dragons 59-49 Strathclyde Sirens

Celtic Dragons' Bethan Dyke was player of the match

Celtic Dragons completed the season double over Strathclyde Sirens in front of a sell out crowd at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

In a feisty affair, the home team took a 29-23 half-time lead.

Sirens attempted to stage a comeback but the Dragons defence made some vital interceptions and went on to win the the match 59-49.

The win is Dragons' fifth of the Superleague season, their best win rate since 2014.

Dragons head coach Tania Hoffman told BBC Sport Wales:

"I'm very happy with that win. The girls ground that win out in what was a very physical game.

"We've still got to learn that when we take a lead we have to keep going, but overall I thought both our defence and attack did very well."