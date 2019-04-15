Netball Superleague 2019: Stars stun Thunder, Bath beat Lightning & Storm win

Serena Guthrie is back to full fitness and helped steer Team Bath to a vital win over Loughborough Lightning

Table toppers Manchester Thunder slipped to a shock defeat by Severn Stars, while Loughborough Lightning lost to Team Bath in round 14 of the Superleague.

Bath's win takes them three points clear of top-four rivals Lightning with four games remaining in the regular season.

Surrey Storm continued their good form and followed up their victory over Lighting last time out with a tight win over London Pulse.

Celtic Dragons secured their fifth win of 2019 with a 10-goal defeat of struggling Strathclyde Sirens, who are now without a victory in eight games.

Saracens Mavericks host Wasps in the final match of the round on Monday knowing victory will move them level on points with Lightning. The visitors can go level on points with leaders Thunder if they win in Hertfordshire.

Game of the week - Team Bath 57-55 Loughborough Lightning

The battle to make the semi-finals is rumbling towards a thrilling conclusion, with seven teams mathematically in with a chance of grabbing one of those top-four spots.

The pressure is on to get points on the board, so this match-up between third-placed Bath and Lightning in fourth was, as expected, cagey and littered with both sloppy errors and moments of brilliance.

But it was the home side who emerged victorious, with their defence so resolute in the second half that Lightning's usually ruthless attack just could not find a way through.

"It was a crazy game with massive swings in the scoreline and momentum," said Lightning head coach Sara Bayman.

"When we drew level in the final quarter it was a huge opportunity to go on and win, but ultimately errors and strong defence from them stopped us getting it done."

One year on

Who has still got goosebumps after this moment?

Monday marks one year since the England Roses secured the greatest result in their history, stunning Australia to win their first Commonwealth Games gold medal.

It was a thriller, with Helen Housby scoring the decisive goal with one second left on the clock.

That breathtaking victory also led to the squad winning both the Greatest Sporting Moment and the Team of the Year awards at the 2018 BBC Sports Personality Show.

And now you can relive the pure sporting drama, the emotion, the breathless commentary from Caroline Barker and Sara Bayman and the action because the match is now available to watch in full on BBC iPlayer for the first time.

BBC Sport's Louise Gwiliam relives her live text commentary of the final

Helen Housby marks 12 months since she scored THAT goal

Jade Clarke shows her delight at having the full game available to view on BBC iplayer

Results & fixtures

Friday, 12 March

Team Bath 57-55 Loughborough Lightning

Saturday, 6 March

Celtic Dragons 59-49 Strathclyde Sirens

Manchester Thunder 57-60 Severn Stars

Surrey Storm 56-53 London Pulse

Monday, 15 April

Saracens Mavericks v Wasps (19:00 BST)