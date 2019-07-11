Netball World Cup: Test your knowledge of the sport

2019 Netball World Cup Dates: 12-21 July Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Coverage: Every match from 15 July onwards will be broadcast by the BBC. Live texts on Home Nations matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

How many players are in a netball team? Who can score? And how long do the matches last?

The Netball World Cup starts on Friday, with Scotland playing their opening game against Samoa, but we want to test your knowledge of this fast-growing sport.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.