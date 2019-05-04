Netball Superleague 2019: Thunder, Bath & Lightning all win to join Wasps in semis

Manchester Thunder will host Team Bath in the semi-finals, a team they have failed to beat on two occasions this season

Manchester Thunder, Team Bath and Loughborough Lightning will join Wasps in the Netball Superleague semi-finals, but Saracens Mavericks have missed out.

Table-toppers Wasps, who had already qualified before the last round of the regular season, will host Loughborough Lightning in the play-offs.

Thunder will face third-placed Bath in the second semi-final, after finishing runners-up in the Superleague table.

Both semi-final ties will take place on Saturday, 11 May.

How the Superleague final day played out

Reigning champions Wasps, who finished six points clear at the summit, were pushed hard in their game against Midlands rivals Severn Stars, but managed to sustain a 10-goal or more cushion for the majority of the second half and won 60-45.

Bath showed their intent from the outset and steamed into an 8-0 lead against rock-bottom side London Pulse.

Pulse did settle as the game progressed, but Bath were solid in defence and centre Serena Guthrie dictated the tempo of the game, expertly bridging play between defence and attack.

Bath remained composed and weathered some second-half pressure from Pulse to close out the 72-50 win, with shooter Sophie Drakeford-Lewis securing her fourth player of the match award of the season.

Thunder looked in danger of suffering their third loss in a row following a sluggish start at Surrey Storm, but the introduction of England shooter Ellie Cardwell at goal attack in place of Kathryn Turner just before the first break sparked a Black and Yellows comeback.

They soon overhauled Storm's advantage but the hosts powered back and set up a nervy finish. However, Thunder's experience in the centre outwitted their plucky hosts to see-out a valuable 60-55 victory.

Lightning bagged the final semi-final position with a regulation 67-56 defeat of Celtic Dragons, who said goodbye to long-time servant and former Wales international Kyra Jones, who retires after 10 years at the club.

Saracens Mavericks wing attack Sasha Corbin and her team-mates have missed out on the semi-finals for the second season in a row

Mavericks were the only other side capable of making the top four, and they knew they had to beat Strathclyde Sirens and hope either Bath or Lightning slipped up.

They kept to their end of the deal, winning 50-45 - their Glasgow-based visitors' 15th defeat of the season - but it wasn't enough and they finished fifth for the second season on the bounce.

Looking ahead to the semis

Wasps v Loughborough Lightning

Wasps are on course for a third title in succession, but they will have to get past Lightning first. Wasps beat Lightning by a 30-goal margin on the opening day of the season., but Lightning triumphed by one goal in a thriller the last time the sides met in round 10.

Lightning are also in a rich run of form, with Sara Bayman's side winning their last four games, including a 60-57 victory over Thunder.

Bayman, who is in her debut season as a coach, said: "I'm just really proud of the effort and toughness of this group.

"Not many people gave us a chance and we've earned this semi-final the hard way so can't wait now."

Lighting and Wasps have one win apiece from the 2019 regular season

Manchester Thunder v Team Bath

With the Somerset-based five-time champions in ruthless form, Thunder will have to be at their best to make it to their first Grand Final since 2016.

Bath also travel to Manchester knowing they have done the home and away double over Thunder already this season.

"We have beaten them twice but playing anyone in the top four will be tough," said Bath assistant coach Jess Thirbly.

"The wins have been by a tiny margin and we've got work to do and we know they will be out for us."

Round 18 results

Saturday, 5 May

Loughborough Lightning 67-56 Celtic Dragons

Saracens Mavericks 50-45 Strathclyde Sirens

Team Bath 72-50 London Pulse

Severn Stars 45-60 Wasps

Surrey Storm 55-60 Manchester Thunder