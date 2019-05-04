Netball Superleague 2019: Thunder, Bath & Lightning all win to join Wasps in semis
Manchester Thunder, Team Bath and Loughborough Lightning will join Wasps in the Netball Superleague semi-finals, but Saracens Mavericks have missed out.
Table-toppers Wasps, who had already qualified before the last round of the regular season, will host Loughborough Lightning in the play-offs.
Thunder will face third-placed Bath in the second semi-final, after finishing runners-up in the Superleague table.
Both semi-final ties will take place on Saturday, 11 May.
How the Superleague final day played out
Reigning champions Wasps, who finished six points clear at the summit, were pushed hard in their game against Midlands rivals Severn Stars, but managed to sustain a 10-goal or more cushion for the majority of the second half and won 60-45.
Bath showed their intent from the outset and steamed into an 8-0 lead against rock-bottom side London Pulse.
Pulse did settle as the game progressed, but Bath were solid in defence and centre Serena Guthrie dictated the tempo of the game, expertly bridging play between defence and attack.
Bath remained composed and weathered some second-half pressure from Pulse to close out the 72-50 win, with shooter Sophie Drakeford-Lewis securing her fourth player of the match award of the season.
Thunder looked in danger of suffering their third loss in a row following a sluggish start at Surrey Storm, but the introduction of England shooter Ellie Cardwell at goal attack in place of Kathryn Turner just before the first break sparked a Black and Yellows comeback.
They soon overhauled Storm's advantage but the hosts powered back and set up a nervy finish. However, Thunder's experience in the centre outwitted their plucky hosts to see-out a valuable 60-55 victory.
Lightning bagged the final semi-final position with a regulation 67-56 defeat of Celtic Dragons, who said goodbye to long-time servant and former Wales international Kyra Jones, who retires after 10 years at the club.
Mavericks were the only other side capable of making the top four, and they knew they had to beat Strathclyde Sirens and hope either Bath or Lightning slipped up.
They kept to their end of the deal, winning 50-45 - their Glasgow-based visitors' 15th defeat of the season - but it wasn't enough and they finished fifth for the second season on the bounce.
Looking ahead to the semis
Wasps v Loughborough Lightning
Wasps are on course for a third title in succession, but they will have to get past Lightning first. Wasps beat Lightning by a 30-goal margin on the opening day of the season., but Lightning triumphed by one goal in a thriller the last time the sides met in round 10.
Lightning are also in a rich run of form, with Sara Bayman's side winning their last four games, including a 60-57 victory over Thunder.
Bayman, who is in her debut season as a coach, said: "I'm just really proud of the effort and toughness of this group.
"Not many people gave us a chance and we've earned this semi-final the hard way so can't wait now."
Manchester Thunder v Team Bath
With the Somerset-based five-time champions in ruthless form, Thunder will have to be at their best to make it to their first Grand Final since 2016.
Bath also travel to Manchester knowing they have done the home and away double over Thunder already this season.
"We have beaten them twice but playing anyone in the top four will be tough," said Bath assistant coach Jess Thirbly.
"The wins have been by a tiny margin and we've got work to do and we know they will be out for us."
Round 18 results
Saturday, 5 May
Loughborough Lightning 67-56 Celtic Dragons
Saracens Mavericks 50-45 Strathclyde Sirens
Team Bath 72-50 London Pulse
Severn Stars 45-60 Wasps
Surrey Storm 55-60 Manchester Thunder
|Superleague table final standings 2019
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|*Severn Stars deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player
|Wasps
|18
|15
|3
|42
|Manchester Thunder
|18
|13
|5
|39
|Team Bath
|18
|13
|5
|39
|Loughborough Lightning
|18
|13
|5
|39
|Saracens Mavericks
|18
|12
|6
|36
|*Severn Stars
|18
|7
|11
|18
|Celtic Dragons
|18
|6
|12
|18
|Surrey Storm
|18
|6
|12
|18
|Strathclyde Sirens
|18
|3
|15
|9
|London Pulse
|18
|2
|16
|6