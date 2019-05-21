Periods 'not given focus' within sport - Wales netballer Clare Jones

Clare Jones (front row, centre) with her Wales team-mates

Wales netballer Clare Jones wants greater understanding of the potentially debilitating impact of periods on female athletes.

The wing defence or centre from Swansea, who plays for Premier Division 2 champions Hucclecote, says it is a subject that is often ignored.

"It's a massive topic within sport and it's definitely not given focus," said Jones, an assistant psychologist.

"The way it affects an individual is different from month to month."

Jones says that a woman's natural cycle can have an impact on not just her performance come competition day, but also hamper training schedules and motivation.

"Personally I've had months where fatigue has really kicked in and I've definitely been guilty of not wanting to say to my coach that... this is having an affect on my performance or how I feel," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"I don't like being hindered by anything that would stop me getting a good result or developing as an athlete.

"So there is a bit of stubbornness and a bit of pride over... something you can't really control, it's going to happen month by month.

"But that's why I feel quite passionate that coaches should be aware of the effects it can have on us and also to ensure our... training is looked at and modified a bit to get the best out of us at that time."

'Some months are just horrendous'

Jones believes her chosen sport is good at dealing with women's issues including the impact of periods, but realises athletes in other sports may not feel so supported.

"I've had previous coaches that have just seen the colour absolutely drain from me and... they've been able to say, 'right, get some fluids onboard or get some salts down you, whatever you need to'," she said.

"You might assume that the male coaches in particular might be a bit uncomfortable talking about it to their female athletes, but actually in my experience [that's not the case].

"I never take for granted the advantages of being within a team sport; being a netballer I'm surrounded by girls going through exactly the same as me.

"Some months are just horrendous and you can really help each other and you've got those people to talk to.

"Obviously it's been mental health awareness week all last week - I'm a huge advocate for mental health through my job - and you can only really encourage people who don't feel supported to go to someone and just let off some steam, or explain to someone that they just don't feel right."

As well as reaching out to someone to deal with any emotional problems, her advice to offset any physical changes is to do the simple things: get plenty of sleep, keep hydrated and eat properly.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.