Kadeen and Sasha Corbin to present 'Netballers' - BBC Radio 5 Live's new netball podcast

Sasha Corbin has 72 England caps while younger sister Kadeen has 64

2019 Netball World Cup Dates: 12-21 July Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Coverage: Every match from 15 July onwards will be broadcast by the BBC

England netball players Kadeen and Sasha Corbin will present Netballers - a new BBC Radio 5 Live podcast.

Netballers will launch on 11 June with new episodes released weekly, then more regularly during July's Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

The Corbin sisters - who have not been selected for the Roses' World Cup squad - will co-present with BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 2's Betty Glover.

"It is going to be so exciting and fun," said Kadeen and Sasha.

"We can't wait for you all to hear what we bring to the table. To have a voice and spread the netball love to a wider audience is something we never imagined. We can't wait to bring you all an insight into our world."

'Netballers' is aimed at those who play, watch, officiate, coach, and support netball, and will involve the biggest stars and fans of the game along with celebrity guests.

Awarded her 50th cap for England in November 2017, Kadeen, 27, was part of the England squad that won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Thirty-one year-old Sasha made her debut with the England national team in 2007, and competed at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, where England finished fourth.

