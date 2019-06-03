England Netball head coach Tracey Neville to step down

Neville led England to their first ever gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

2019 Netball World Cup Dates: 12-21 JulyVenue:M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Coverage:Every match from 15 July onwards will be broadcast by the BBC

England Netball head coach Tracey Neville is to step down after July's World Cup in Liverpool after four years in charge.

Neville, 42, led the Roses to Commonwealth gold in 2018, having taken over from Anna Mayes ahead of the 2015 World Cup in Australia.

The former England shooter says her decision to step down is to "start a family".

"I hope to get an opportunity to lead again in the future," Neville said.

"My ambition to have a family is something I want to commit to after the World Cup.

"To the staff and players, past and present, you have challenged me in every way possible and I am eternally grateful for your commitment and support."

Under Neville's leadership, England have risen in the world rankings, and won world cup bronze in her first major tournament at the helm, three years before their memorable win over Australia in the Commonwealth Games final on the Gold Coast in April 2018.

Neville made 81 appearances for England and took on the head coach role following a successful stint at Manchester Thunder during which she led the side to two Superleague titles, in 2012 and 2014.

England begin their World Cup campaign against Uganda on Friday, 12 July.