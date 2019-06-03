Netball World Cup: Claire Maxwell to lead Scotland in Liverpool

Scotland finished ninth at the Commonwealth Games in 2018

Scotland captain Claire Maxwell is set to win her 100th cap at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool in July.

The Scottish Thistles' squad has been confirmed, with Maxwell among 11 Strathclyde Sirens players in the 12-strong group.

Emma Barrie, 17, is the only uncapped player selected by head coach Gail Parata.

Experienced goal-defence Fiona Themann was not available as she is expecting her first baby in October.

"These next five weeks will be about consolidating our processes, strategies and game plans in preparation for the various styles we will meet from our opponents," said Parata.

Scotland are currently ranked the ninth best team in the world and will play against England, Uganda and Samoa in Group D.

The top three teams from each of the four groups progress to a second group phase to decide the semi-finalists and final placing games.

At the 2015 World Cup, Scotland lost to Fiji to finish as the 12th best side.

The Sirens were ninth in the 10-team Vitality Superleague this season, winning just three of their 15 matches.

Scotland squad: Emma Barrie, Kelly Boyle, Lynsey Gallagher, Ella Gibbons, Bethan Goodwin, Sarah MacPhail, Claire Maxwell, Niamh McCall, Nicola McCleery, Hayley Mulheron, Emily Nicholl (all Strathclyde Sirens), Lauren Tait (Glasgow Saltires Netball Club).