Scottish Thistles up to eighth in rankings ahead of World Cup

The Scottish Thistles netball team have risen to eighth in the world rankings, the highest in their history.

The Scots moved up one place on the back of their victory over Gibraltar in March ahead of this summer's World Cup in Liverpool.

Scotland open their World Cup campaign against Samoa on 12 July.

They will also face England and Uganda as they aim to better their 12th-placed finish in 2014 in Sydney.

