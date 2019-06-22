Israel Folau: Netball star Maria supports husband on social media after anti-gay posts

Maria Folau has 138 caps for New Zealand

Netball star Maria Folau has given her first public show of support for sacked rugby player husband Israel Folau.

Australian rugby union authorities terminated the devout Christian's contract over a social media post in which he said "hell awaits" gay people.

The 30-year-old is taking legal action against Rugby Australia.

On Friday, New Zealand international Folau, 32, shared a post from her husband on social media calling for people to support his legal fight.

Capped 73 times by Australia, the full-back has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise AU $3m (£1.6m) for his legal case.

More than 7,000 people had contributed some AU $565,000 (£307,000) to the appeal by Saturday morning UK time.

Rugby Australia says Folau - who has also represented his country in rugby league and Australian rules football - was sacked "because of a serious breach of the Professional Players' Code of Conduct".

He has taken the matter to the Fair Work Commission, Australia's workplace relations tribunal, claiming his contract was unlawfully terminated.

Last weekend, Folau was recorded delivering a sermon at his church in Sydney. He said "the devil" is trying to influence the debate over transgender rights.

His wife has been questioned about his comments since his original social media post in April, but refused to comment. Netball chiefs in Australia spoke of the sport's inclusivity when asked about the issue in April.

Neither her club side Adelaide Thunderbirds, nor the national set-up commented when contacted by BBC Sport.

However, Australia netball international Ashleigh Brazill recently said she received the New Zealander's support when she married her female partner.

Folau has 138 Test caps for the Silver Ferns and is expected to feature for her country at this summer's Netball World Cup in Liverpool, which starts on 12 July.