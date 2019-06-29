Netball World Cup: Armstrong to replace injured Bowman for Northern Ireland

Noleen Armstrong is an experienced player for Northern Ireland

2019 Netball World Cup Dates: 12-21 July Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Coverage: Every match from 15 July onwards will be broadcast by the BBC

Noleen Armstrong is to replace the injured Lisa Bowman in the Northern Ireland squad for next month's Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

Bowman sustained a serious ankle injury two weeks ago and has been ruled out following extensive medical testing.

Rebecca McCullough, a reserve, will also join the squad for their pre games camps in Manchester and Cardiff.

Northern Ireland open their campaign against world number one and world champions Australia on Friday 12 July.

They then face Sri Lanka on Saturday 13 July and Zimbabwe the following day.

"Losing Lisa is a huge blow for us, she is an incredible player who has been a match winner on so many occasions," lamented Karen Rollo, Executive Manager of Netball Northern Ireland.

"We are devastated for her personally as although she has played in two Commonwealth Games and a World Youth Championship this would have been her first senior World Cup.

"We'll be supporting her throughout her recovery and know that she will be fully supporting the squad in Liverpool.

'Having the opportunity to invite Noleen in as a replacement is a massive positive for us, her achievements at international level netball speak for themselves and to have her experience in the squad both on and off court for an event of this magnitude is a real boost following the loss of Lisa."