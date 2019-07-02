Netball World Cup 2019: England slip to third in rankings, behind Australia and Jamaica.

Australia head into the World Cup in Liverpool top of the world rankings, with Jamaica in second

Commonwealth champions England have slipped to third in the International Netball Federation world rankings, with Jamaica replacing them in second.

Ahead of the World Cup, which begins on 12 July, Australia remain top, with New Zealand completing the top four.

South Africa stay in fifth place while Uganda climb into the top six for the first time.

Scotland are seventh, one spot head of Northern Ireland while Wales slip one place to 11th.

The rankings, which have seen Malawi drop from sixth to ninth, include international matches played up to 30 June.

England moved up to second for the first time in March following a strong showing in January's Quad Series.

INF world rankings top 10

1, Australia

2, Jamaica

3, England

4, New Zealand

5, South Africa

6, Uganda

7, Scotland

8, Northern Ireland

9, Malawi

10, Trinidad & Tobago