Netball World Cup 2019: Standings for the group stages

Netball World Cup 2019 on the BBC
Venue: Liverpool Arena Dates: 12-21 July
Coverage: Watch the action on BBC Two, Connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and mobile sport app from 15 July and follow daily live text commentaries.

Preliminaries: Stage One

Group A
TeamWDLGFGAPts
Australia10088242
Zimbabwe10079492
Sri Lanka00149790
Northern Ireland00124880
Group B
TeamWDLGFGAPts
Barbados10069342
New Zealand10064452
Malawi00145640
Singapore00134690
Group C
TeamWDLGFGAPts
Jamaica10085292
South Africa10076452
Trinidad and Tobago00145760
Fiji00129850
Group D
TeamWDLGFGAPts
England 10064322
Scotland10053352
Samoa00135530
Uganda00132640

Last updated 21:00 BST, 12 July

Preliminaries: Stage One format - The top three teams in Group A and B will move through to play in Group F in stage two of the preliminaries, while the top three sides in Group C and D will move into Group G. The bottom team from each group in the first preliminary stage will go into Group E.

Preliminaries: Stage Two

Group F
TeamWDLGFGAPts
1st Group A000000
2nd Group A000000
3rd Group A000000
1st Group B000000
2nd Group B000000
3rd Group B000000
Group G
TeamWDLGFGAPts
1st in Group C000000
2nd in Group C000000
3rd in Group C000000
1st in Group D000000
2nd in Group D000000
3rd in Group D000000

13th-16th places

Group E
TeamWDLGFGAPts
4th in Group A000000
4th in Group B000000
4th in Group C000000
4th in Group D000000

Preliminaries: Stage Two format - teams finishing first and second in groups F and G will go through to the semi-finals, with the top placed team in each group facing the second placed team in the other group. The other remaining teams will go on to compete for the final placings, from fifth to 16th.

