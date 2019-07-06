Netball World Cup: England thrash Manchester Thunder in final warm-up

England's Jo Harten and Helen Housby were among the stars on show at Manchester's Belle Vue Sports Village

2019 Netball World Cup Dates: 12-21 July Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Coverage: Every match from 15 July onwards will be broadcast by the BBC

England ended their World Cup preparations in style with a fine 75-38 win over Manchester Thunder in their final World Cup warm-up game.

The Roses dominated from the off against the Superleague champions and led 22-5 after the first quarter.

England coach Tracey Neville named a strong side in Manchester including England's Commonwealth Games winners Helen Housby and Jo Harten.

England begin their World Cup campaign against Uganda on Friday, 12 July.

The Roses will hope to better the World Cup bronze they earned in 2015 with this year's tournament taking place on home soil.

This final warm-up victory comes after coach Neville insisted the upcoming tournament would not be her last coaching England.

Neville led the Roses to World Cup bronze in 2015, her first major tournament at the helm, before guiding them to gold at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast last year.

The Thunder won their first Superleague title in five years by beating Wasps in May.