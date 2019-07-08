Netball World Cup 2019: Australia captain Caitlin Bassett suffers concussion in training

Caitlin Bassett watched from the bench as her side secured a win in their World Cup warm-up in Manchester

2019 Netball World Cup Dates: 12-21 July Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Coverage: Every match from 15 July onwards will be broadcast by the BBC

Australia captain Caitlin Bassett has suffered concussion in training - but is expected to be fit for her side's World Cup opener against Northern Ireland on Friday.

Bassett, 31, took an accidental elbow blow to the face, ruling her out of the defending champions' two tournament warm-up matches.

The shooter is being monitored on a day-to-day basis by the club doctor.

"I had a bit of a headache so we're being cautious," Bassett said.

"As physical as netball is getting these days, its important we stay on top of things like concussion and we have to be smart so that I'm ready for when the competition starts."

The injury means Bassett was forced to sit out Australia's 94-62 win over Superleague champions Manchester Thunder at Belle Vue on Sunday, with the teams playing a 'five-quarter' game to allow Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander to test out her player combinations.

Their second warm-up match is being played behind closed doors.

World number one side Australia face Dan Ryan's Northern Ireland at 11:00 BST on the opening day of the tournament in Liverpool.