Summer Tests: Wales 81-53 Grenada

Wales' last major tournament was the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Wales ended their Summer Test series with a thumping win over Grenada at the Sport Wales national centre in Cardiff.

Julie Hoornweg's side had beaten Grenada 72-53 the previous evening and picked up where they left off.

Wales led 20-14 after the first quarter and turned the screw to finish the half with a healthy 44-23 advantage.

That was the cue for Brooke Collett to come on for her first Wales cap as Wales stretched away to lead 64-37, before finishing as convincing winners.

It was a double celebration for Wales netball, as it was announced on Wednesday that their former international Liz Nicholl has been elected as the next president of the International Netball Federation.

Nicholl is stepping down this summer from her role as UK Sport chief executive after eight years at the organisation. She will take over from Molly Rhone as INF president at the end of the Netball World Cup on 21 July.

Wales began their series in Cardiff with two heavy defeats to South Africa, but bounced back with wins against higher world ranked Malawi and Trinidad & Tobago, before adding the two victories over Grenada.

South Africa showed there is still a gulf in class between Wales and the top teams in the world.

But with Malawi and Trinidad & Tobago both having qualified for the 2019 World Cup, which begins in England on Friday, Wales will be ruing having failed to qualify for the tournament for the first time in their history.

