Netball World Cup 2019: What happened on day two in Liverpool?

2019 Netball World Cup on the BBC Venue: Liverpool Arena Dates: 12-21 July

Australia recorded a huge win over Zimbabwe to go top of Group A and qualify for the second stage of preliminaries on day two of the World Cup in Liverpool.

The defending champions won 73-37 but were tested in a close third quarter as World Cup debutants Zimbabwe netted 13 goals to Australia's 15.

Australia, 11-time champions and the world's top-ranked side, progressed with four points from their opening two games.

Four-time world champions New Zealand won 78-25 against Barbados, while Malawi beat Singapore 87-38.

England beat Scotland70-34 and remain on course to top Group D. Elsewhere in the group, Uganda claimed their first win with a 69-48 victory over Samoa.

Northern Ireland bounced back from their heavy defeat by Australia on Friday to secure a 67-50 win over Sri Lanka as captain Caroline O'Hanlon earned her 100th Test cap.

Later on Saturday, the world's second-ranked team Jamaica beat Trinidad and Tobago 68-43 and South Africa beat Fiji 90-35 in Group C.

What's happening on day three?

Sunday is the final day of the round-robin first preliminary stage, with all 16 teams in action.

Jamaica take on South Africa, ranked fifth in the world, at 17:00 BST, while Trinidad and Tobago face Fiji at 17:25.

England play Samoa at 11:00, Scotland take on Uganda at 11:25 and Northern Ireland face Zimbabwe at 15:25.

Australia take on Sri Lanka at 15:00 BST, after New Zealand play Singapore at 09:00 and Malawi meet Barbados at 09:25.

